Bajaj Auto total sales rise 10% YoY in October

The two wheeler maker's total sales declined 10% to 3,95,238 units in October 2022 compared with 4,39,615 units sold in October 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales rose 0.12% from 3,94,747 units sold in September 2022.

The company's total domestic sales rose 11% to 2,42,917 units while exports tumbled 31% to 1,52,321 units in October 2022 over October 2021.

The total two-wheelers sales fell 13% to 3,41,903 units in October 2022 as against 3,91,303 units sold in October 2021. While, commercial vehicles sales rose 10% to 53,335 units in October 2022 from 48,312 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The company's consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 1,163.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1,170.17 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.37% year on year to Rs 8,005 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, led by pricing and mix.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.25% to Rs 3678.40 on the BSE.

