RMC Switchgears hits the roof after order win

RMC Switchgears hit am upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 284.10 after the electrical equipment company has received a letter of award (LoA) of Rs 230.2 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company under its EPC division.

The project will be completed within the next 12-18 months.

RMC Switchgears is the largest electrical enclosure manufacturing company in India. It is the only enclosure focused company with end-to-end solution providers for electrical theft and accident protection. Largest single point manufacturing space of more than 8,00,000 sq. ft of workspace.

The company has current market capitalisation of Rs 173.08 crore on the BSE.

