Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 0.95%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 0.95% today to trade at Rs 1359.5. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.61% to quote at 30906.65. The index is up 5.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 0.95% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 20.79 % over last one year compared to the 1.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 7.16% over last one month compared to 5.93% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 775 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1365.9 on 09 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 671 on 08 Mar 2022.

