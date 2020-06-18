Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 61.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 172.01 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 61.07% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 172.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 240.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.62% to Rs 184.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 825.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 890.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

172.01240.05825.76890.0713.0732.0124.8430.8329.9278.20230.79290.2328.4376.35224.99283.1523.2959.83184.77221.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)