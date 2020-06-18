Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 61.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 172.01 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 61.07% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 172.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 240.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.62% to Rs 184.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 825.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 890.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales172.01240.05 -28 825.76890.07 -7 OPM %13.0732.01 -24.8430.83 - PBDT29.9278.20 -62 230.79290.23 -20 PBT28.4376.35 -63 224.99283.15 -21 NP23.2959.83 -61 184.77221.59 -17
