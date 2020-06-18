City Union Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 95.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.80% to Rs 1041.68 crore

Net loss of City Union Bank reported to Rs 95.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.80% to Rs 1041.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 984.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.25% to Rs 476.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 682.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.66% to Rs 4168.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3767.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

