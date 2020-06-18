JUST IN
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF invests Rs 11,367 cr for 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms
City Union Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 95.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.80% to Rs 1041.68 crore

Net loss of City Union Bank reported to Rs 95.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.80% to Rs 1041.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 984.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.25% to Rs 476.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 682.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.66% to Rs 4168.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3767.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1041.68984.55 6 4168.603767.17 11 OPM %31.4567.46 -57.5768.12 - PBDT-115.29247.11 PL 586.32924.85 -37 PBT-115.29247.11 PL 586.32924.85 -37 NP-95.29175.11 PL 476.32682.85 -30

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:27 IST

