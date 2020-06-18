Pil Italica Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
PIL to use convict prisoners for war against COVID-19 rejected
HC dismisses PIL against toll fee during lockdown
PIL against siege of assembly over CAA on Feb 19
-
Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 10.41 croreNet loss of Pil Italica Lifestyle reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 44.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4113.19 -21 44.9650.56 -11 OPM %19.8811.68 -10.395.12 - PBDT2.211.67 32 4.733.30 43 PBT2.081.58 32 4.332.97 46 NP-1.452.16 PL 0.803.14 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU