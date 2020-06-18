JUST IN
Pil Italica Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 10.41 crore

Net loss of Pil Italica Lifestyle reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 44.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4113.19 -21 44.9650.56 -11 OPM %19.8811.68 -10.395.12 - PBDT2.211.67 32 4.733.30 43 PBT2.081.58 32 4.332.97 46 NP-1.452.16 PL 0.803.14 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
