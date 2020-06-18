Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 15.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 95.72 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 15.12% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 95.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 73.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.47% to Rs 386.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

95.72114.55386.79432.0128.4226.0327.0928.9028.2532.67105.81125.9422.9327.4984.36105.6816.6719.6473.1475.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)