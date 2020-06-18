Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 15.12% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 95.72 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 15.12% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 95.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 73.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.47% to Rs 386.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.72114.55 -16 386.79432.01 -10 OPM %28.4226.03 -27.0928.90 - PBDT28.2532.67 -14 105.81125.94 -16 PBT22.9327.49 -17 84.36105.68 -20 NP16.6719.64 -15 73.1475.13 -3

