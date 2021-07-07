Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2021.

Rain Industries Ltd spiked 9.69% to Rs 220.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 213.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20918 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd soared 7.25% to Rs 82.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77661 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd advanced 7.03% to Rs 28.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd exploded 6.41% to Rs 53.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

