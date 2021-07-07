Volumes spurt at Berger Paints India Ltd counter

Berger Paints India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24677 shares
Equitas Holdings Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Mindtree Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 July 2021.
Berger Paints India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24677 shares. The stock rose 1.83% to Rs.829.10. Volumes stood at 22500 shares in the last session.
Equitas Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 5.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59731 shares. The stock gained 6.12% to Rs.99.75. Volumes stood at 19598 shares in the last session.
Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 5390 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock gained 3.89% to Rs.3,750.10. Volumes stood at 64 shares in the last session.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd registered volume of 77769 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13260 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.4,045.85. Volumes stood at 6980 shares in the last session.
Mindtree Ltd saw volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24621 shares. The stock dropped 0.22% to Rs.2,534.90. Volumes stood at 18688 shares in the last session.
