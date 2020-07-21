JUST IN
Bajaj Finance standalone net profit declines 22.69% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 6634.93 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance declined 19.49% to Rs 962.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1195.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 6634.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5773.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6634.935773.04 15 OPM %58.6369.73 -PBDT1393.911914.39 -27 PBT1309.691851.42 -29 NP962.321195.25 -19

