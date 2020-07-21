Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 6634.93 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance declined 19.49% to Rs 962.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1195.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 6634.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5773.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6634.935773.0458.6369.731393.911914.391309.691851.42962.321195.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)