NRB Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.43% to Rs 62.80 croreNet loss of NRB Bearings reported to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.43% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62.80212.38 -70 OPM %-26.0714.16 -PBDT-19.0427.03 PL PBT-24.2417.56 PL NP-14.0711.45 PL
