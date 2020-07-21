JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro partners with ComplianceQuest to provide management solutions
Business Standard

State Trading Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.23% to Rs 204.39 crore

Net Loss of State Trading Corporation of India reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.23% to Rs 204.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 883.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.02% to Rs 2936.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8903.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales204.39710.34 -71 2936.748903.44 -67 OPM %-11.12-4.18 --3.25-1.38 - PBDT-7.14-6.84 -4 -24.40-169.11 86 PBT-13.04-10.23 -27 -39.90-184.57 78 NP-6.74-30.32 78 -114.09-883.02 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 08:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU