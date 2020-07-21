State Trading Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.23% to Rs 204.39 croreNet Loss of State Trading Corporation of India reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.23% to Rs 204.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 883.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.02% to Rs 2936.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8903.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales204.39710.34 -71 2936.748903.44 -67 OPM %-11.12-4.18 --3.25-1.38 - PBDT-7.14-6.84 -4 -24.40-169.11 86 PBT-13.04-10.23 -27 -39.90-184.57 78 NP-6.74-30.32 78 -114.09-883.02 87
