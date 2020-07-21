Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 83.25% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 50.40% to Rs 64.65 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 83.25% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.40% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.65130.33 -50 OPM %12.0014.19 -PBDT5.4515.95 -66 PBT2.0113.25 -85 NP1.659.85 -83

Tue, July 21 2020. 11:59 IST

