Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 83.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.40% to Rs 64.65 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 83.25% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.40% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.65130.3312.0014.195.4515.952.0113.251.659.85

