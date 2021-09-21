Bajaj Finance Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7562, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 128.94% in last one year as compared to a 56.36% jump in NIFTY and a 74.05% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7562, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17439.7. The Sensex is at 58592.23, up 0.17%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 11.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18177.95, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7567, up 1.58% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 128.94% in last one year as compared to a 56.36% jump in NIFTY and a 74.05% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 114.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)