Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2021.

Hindustan Composites Ltd spiked 15.86% to Rs 354.7 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd soared 11.24% to Rs 528.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2276 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 431.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1304 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6436 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd rose 8.90% to Rs 8.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2265 shares in the past one month.

