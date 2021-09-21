JSW Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2021.

JSW Holdings Ltd soared 6.61% to Rs 4868.15 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 143 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd spiked 6.00% to Rs 419.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 5.35% to Rs 51.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd spurt 4.92% to Rs 324.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd advanced 4.52% to Rs 915.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50826 shares in the past one month.

