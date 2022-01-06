Bajaj Finance Ltd stays supported

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7673.6, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.03% in last one year as compared to a 25.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7673.6, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 17696.65. The Sensex is at 59441.29, down 1.3%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 8.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18336.65, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7696.7, up 0.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 106.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

