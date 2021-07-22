Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Infosys in spotlight

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Finserv (BFS) posted a 31.47% fall in net profit to Rs 832.77 crore on 1.7% decline in total income to Rs 13,949.45 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Bharti Airtel announced a collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging vRAN / O-RAN technologies. Airtel will deploy Intel's latest 3rd gen Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs and eASICs, and Ethernet 800 series across its network to build a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing.

Shares of Infosys will be in action. Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys and Santander UK, announced the roll out of Santander UK's international cash management platform as part of the bank's ongoing digital transformation programme.

Wipro and Celonis, the global leader in execution management, announced a partnership. As a part of this collaboration, Wipro will launch the Global Celonis Center to drive operations transformation for clients.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare will be in focus. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Ibrutinib Tablets, in the strengths of 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg (US RLD: Imbruvica Tablets). Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers.

On a consolidated basis, ICICI Securities recorded a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 311 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 193 crore in Q1 FY21 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 748 crore in Q1FY22, against Rs 546 crore in Q1FY21, up by 37%, aided by strong all-round performance in equities & allied business, distribution business, distribution business, private wealth management business, as well as investment banking business.

On a consolidated basis, Syngene International's net profit soared 33.27% to Rs 77.30 crore on 41.01% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 594.50 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

On a consolidated basis, Polycab India's net profit dropped 35.97% to Rs 75.26 crore on 92.55% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,880.51 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

On a consolidated basis, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a net loss of Rs 185.29 crore in Q1 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 286.86 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income declined 12.2% to Rs 16,724.05 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit stood at Rs 69.06 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Revenue from operations soared 129.95% to Rs 893.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 388.41 crore in Q1 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, CRISIL recorded 51.9% increase in net profit to Rs 100.8 crore on 12% rise in income from operations to Rs 528.51 crore in Q2 June 2021 over Q2 June 2020.

SRF said that a major part of the BOPP film line in Thailand has been commissioned and capitalized on 19 July 2021.

Granules India on Wednesday announced that its US-based wholly owned subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI) cleared a pre-approval inspection (PAI) audit by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 21 June 2021 to 25 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)