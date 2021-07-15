Infosys, TCS, L&T Technology Services in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Marico to acquire 62% stake in a ayurvedic beauty products company Apcos Naturals
Sensex climbs 424 pts higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, banks shine
Marico Ltd soars 2.46%, rises for third straight session
Marico Ltd gains for third straight session
Ashok Leyland delivers first lot of Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to Indian Air Force
-
Infosys' consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021. On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 22.7% and revenue increased 17.9% in Q1 June 2021. The Q1 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 14 July 2021.
The IT major's operating profit stood at Rs 6,603 crore in Q1 June 2021, rising 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and increasing 23.1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%, an increase of 1% YoY and decline of 0.8% QoQ.
TCS on Wednesday announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and Computer Science education programs in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years. The IT major said the investment plan is to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers.
L&T Technology Services' net income rose 11.1% to Rs 216.20 crore on 5.4% rise in revenue to Rs 1518.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.
Marico has entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals Private Limited, the company that owns the brand 'Just Herbs'('Apcos Naturals') and a Share Purchase Agreement with its existing promoters and shareholders, to make a strategic investment in Apcos Naturals by acquiring / subscribing 60 % of the total paid-up share capital in the form of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals.
SeQuent Scientific announced the EUGMP approval of its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey.
Avantel informed that the company has received an order for an amount $19,80,000 (USD. Nineteen Lakh Eighty Thousand only) from Lockheed Martin Corporation for supply of Satcom Equipment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU