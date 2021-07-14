Mindtree, Adani Enterprises, Zuari Agro Chemicals in focus

-
-
On a consolidated basis, Mindtree reported 8.2% increase in net profit to Rs 343.40 crore on 8.6% rise in revenues to Rs 2,291.70 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. In dollar terms, the company posted 7.5% rise in consolidated net profit to $46.5 million on 7.7% increase in revenues to $310.5 million in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group. This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.
Zuari Agro Chemicals informed that the SSP plant of the company in Mahad has resumed its operations with supply of raw materials having been tied up with a supplier. The NPK A Plant has been shut down due to unavailability of raw materials.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said that ratings agency ICRA has upgraded the credit rating for the company's bank facilities on a long-term scale to A- (stable). On the short-term scale, the rating assigned is A2+.
NBCC (India) said the company has secured the total business of Rs 206 crore in the month of June, 2021.
