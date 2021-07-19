RIL, HDFC Bank, GR Infra, Clean Science & Tech in spotlight

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Just Dial will be in focus. RIL through its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced that it is acquiring a majority stake of 66.95% in local search engine company Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

HDFC Bank reported 16.08% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 7,729.64 crore on 6.73% increase in total income to Rs 36,771.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of GR Infraprojects will debut on the bourses today, 19 July 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 837 per share.

Shares of Clean Science & Technology will debut on the bourses today, 19 July 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 900 per share.

Shares of Tata Power and HPCL will be watched. Tata Power on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL's retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country.

On a consolidated basis, the L&T Finance posted a 20% rise in net profit to Rs 177.85 crore on 11.6% decline in total income to Rs 3,201.49 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Den Networks' net profit tanked 30% to Rs 41 crore on 1% increase in revenue to Rs 303 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Jindal Stainless (JSL)'s long-term credit rating to 'IND A+' which is three levels up from their earlier rating of 'IND BBB+'.

