Wipro, L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi may be in action

Wipro reported a 9.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21). Consolidated revenues grew 12.35% to Rs 18,252.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 compared with Rs 16,245.40 crore in Q4 March 2021.

Profit before tax advanced 3.29% to Rs 3,873.30 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 3,749.90 crore in Q4 FY21. The numbers are based on Indian accounting standards (IND AS). The Q1 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 15 July 2021.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech reported 9% fall in consolidated net income to Rs 496.80 crore on 5.9% rise in revenue to Rs 3462.50 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Tata Elxsi reported 1.6% fall in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 113.40 crore on 9.6% rise in total income to Rs 575.80 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Cyient reported 3.9% rise in consolidated normalised profit after tax to Rs 115 crore on 3.2% fall in revenue to Rs 1058.20 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

NMDC proposes to offer up to 89 lakh shares to the eligible employees of the company at a price Rs 165.50 per share in an offer for sale from July 16 to July 18.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech said its board of directors approved issue of 7.2 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating upto Rs 27 crores to Newport Asia Advisors Fund, Newport Asia Growth & Income Fund, Newport Asia Institutional Fund and Newport Asia Partners Fund.

