Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 2.43%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 12781, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16231.3, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 467.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

