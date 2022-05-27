India Cements slips after dismal Q4 outcome

Shares of India Cements lost 3.81% to Rs 163 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operations fell 3.72% to Rs 1,417.62 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,472.45 crore posted in Q4 FY21. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 34.48 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to a profit before tax of Rs 71.88 crore in Q4 FY21.
Total expenses were up by 2.5% year on year to Rs 1,459.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Cost of materials consumed increased 11.4% year on year to Rs 255.75 crore during the period under review. Power & fuel expenses surged 38.3% to Rs 522.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 over quarter ended 31 March 2021.
On full year basis, the cement manufacturer reported a 62% decline in net profit to Rs 78.46 crore despite of a 7.71% rise in net sales to Rs 4,858.35 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The cement company's board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU