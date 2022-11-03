Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1723, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% gain in NIFTY and a 2.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1723, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 18024.15. The Sensex is at 60726.63, down 0.29%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 1.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18577.15, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1731.35, up 0.63% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 2.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% gain in NIFTY and a 2.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 301.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

