Weizmann Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2022.

Weizmann Ltd soared 16.45% to Rs 127.05 at 03-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17616 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 14.04% to Rs 214.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14371 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 113.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8335 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 14.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1961 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd added 9.90% to Rs 44.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67304 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)