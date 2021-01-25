Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 9241.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.3% in last one year as compared to a 18.66% gain in NIFTY and a 7.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 9241.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14380.7. The Sensex is at 48853.9, down 0.05%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15141.8, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 439.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

