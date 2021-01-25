Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Ursodiol capsules

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gallops after USFDA nod for Ursodiol tablets
Strides Pharma gains after USFDA nod for ethacrynic acid tablets
Benchmarks hit fresh highs; pharma stocks in demand
Strides' subsidiary receives UDFDA approval for Ethacrynic Acid Tablets
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Prednisone Tablets
-
The drug will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.Strides Pharma Science on Monday announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore has received approval for Ursodiol capsules from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Actigall capsules of Allergan Sales. Ursodiol tablets are indicated for the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC).
According to IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, the US market for Ursodiol capsules is approximately $45 million. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on "difficult to manufacture" products that are sold in over 100 countries. The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 94 ANDAs have been approved and 33 are pending approval.
Shares of Strides Pharma were trading 1.06% lower at Rs 838.75 on BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 30.71 points or 0.06% at 48,847.83.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU