Shriram EPC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Omax Autos Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2021.

Shriram EPC Ltd surged 15.27% to Rs 5.36 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd spiked 14.06% to Rs 51.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9436 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd soared 9.68% to Rs 10.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2970 shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR added 9.47% to Rs 1.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32223 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd rose 9.11% to Rs 30.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6526 shares in the past one month.

