Gateway Distriparks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aptech Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2021.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 13.82% to Rs 177.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54141 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 187.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd soared 8.22% to Rs 136.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91213 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd advanced 7.81% to Rs 688.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4343 shares in the past one month.

Grasim Industries Ltd jumped 7.03% to Rs 1075. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80410 shares in the past one month.

