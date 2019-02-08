Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Bajaj Global rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.150.13 15 OPM %60.0061.54 -PBDT0.080.07 14 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.060.05 20
