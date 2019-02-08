Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 248.37 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 45.56% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 248.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 218.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales248.37218.43 14 OPM %14.5713.21 -PBDT34.5927.47 26 PBT29.5521.25 39 NP24.4116.77 46
