Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 67.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 40.71% to Rs 25.30 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists rose 67.93% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.3017.98 41 OPM %10.798.23 -PBDT4.962.72 82 PBT4.201.98 112 NP3.091.84 68

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 17:00 IST

