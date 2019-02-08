S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 4.31 croreNet Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.314.56 -5 OPM %5.579.43 -PBDT-0.28-0.16 -75 PBT-1.43-1.19 -20 NP-1.05-0.82 -28
