JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit rises 23.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.314.56 -5 OPM %5.579.43 -PBDT-0.28-0.16 -75 PBT-1.43-1.19 -20 NP-1.05-0.82 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements