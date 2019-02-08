V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
P I Industries standalone net profit rises 17.56% in the September 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the December 2018 quarter
Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 25.36% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 430.09 croreNet profit of V I P Industries declined 11.38% to Rs 23.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 430.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 337.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales430.09337.99 27 OPM %8.7912.18 -PBDT39.8242.97 -7 PBT35.4239.59 -11 NP23.8326.89 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU