HCL Technologies engages in multi-year contract with Hitachi ABB Power Grids

HCL Technologies announced a multi-year contract with Hitachi ABB Power Grids, the leader in sustainable, digital energy solutions, to build a new greenfield digital foundation as part of a global transformation program. Through this engagement, HCL will help Hitachi ABB Power Grids establish a new, efficient and modern independent IT organization. The engagement will support its continued business transformation by reducing dependency on the historic ABB IT services infrastructure.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids was formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Hitachi and ABB to create a new global leader in pioneering power and digital technologies. As part of the new digital foundation, HCL will provide Hybrid Cloud Services, Digital Workplace Services, Next-gen Network Services, Unified Service Management and Cybersecurity Services.

Leveraging HCL's Cloud Smart offerings, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will benefit from an adaptive portfolio with innovative cloud services driven by intelligent automation and a powerful partner ecosystem. These capabilities will enhance Hitachi ABB Power Grids' operations in more than 90 countries and improve end-user experiences for its 36,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi ABB Power Grids identified that HCL was best placed to develop from scratch a new Digital Foundation that would meet its strategic objectives to drive simplicity, speed and scalability throughout its global operations. HCL will establish strategic digital platforms, global standardization of IT services and future proof solutions to keep pace with changing business requirements and evolving technology capabilities.

