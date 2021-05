Jaiprakash Associates suspends operations at its plants in MP and UP

Due to second wave of Covid-19

Jaiprakash Associates announced that owning to extremely volatile situation in second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the cement consumption centers of UP, M.P. & Bihar are closed. Local lockdown has been announced by the State administration. The company has suspended operations of its cement plant at MP and UP from the close of Saturday i.e. 1 May, 2021. The Company shall be undertaking maintenance activities of these plants during this time.

Further, the operations of one stream out of three streams of Kanpur Fertilizers & Chemicals , Company's material subsidiary have also been suspended due to large no of staff being found corona positive.

