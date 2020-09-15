Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 371.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 52.50% to Rs 139.83 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 371.91% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 52.50% to Rs 139.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales139.8391.69 53 OPM %18.129.79 -PBDT24.197.56 220 PBT20.434.62 342 NP15.293.24 372
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU