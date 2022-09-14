Bajaj Holdings gains after board declares interim dividend

Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 1.62% to Rs 6732 after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share.The board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.
The company has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the same. The interim dividend will be dispatched on or around Monday, 10 October 2022.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment is a holding company and investment company focusing on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 24.50% to Rs 969.33 crore on 5.78% decline in total income to Rs 104.24 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU