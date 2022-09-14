Bajaj Holdings gains after board declares interim dividend

Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 1.62% to Rs 6732 after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share.

The board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

The company has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the same. The interim dividend will be dispatched on or around Monday, 10 October 2022.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment is a holding company and investment company focusing on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 24.50% to Rs 969.33 crore on 5.78% decline in total income to Rs 104.24 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

