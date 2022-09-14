Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 10.71 points or 0.21% at 5227.85 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 2%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.48%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.81%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.71%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.38%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.91%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.78%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 480.12 or 0.79% at 60090.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 144.05 points or 0.8% at 17926.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.65 points or 0.26% at 29817.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.46 points or 0.33% at 9211.41.

On BSE,1105 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

