Bajaj Holdings & Investment announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Bajaj to step down as Chairman, Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finserv
Rahul Bajaj resigns as Bajaj Finserv Chairman
Bajaj Auto Q2 net surges 5% to Rs 1,257 cr
Bajaj Electricals Q2 net jumps 79.56% to Rs 34.08 cr
Bajaj set for foray into electric vehicles next year; e-quadricycle, 3-wheeler on anvil
-
Bajaj Holdings & Investment has appointed Niraj Bajaj as Additional Director and as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from 18 May 2019. The company also appointed Anami Roy as Additional Director and as an Independent Director with effect from 1 April 2019.
The company announced the non-continuation of P. Murari, Independent Director for a Second Term which expires on 31 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU