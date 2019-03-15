JUST IN
Board of Titan Company approves change in directorate
Bajaj Holdings & Investment announces change in directorate

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has appointed Niraj Bajaj as Additional Director and as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from 18 May 2019. The company also appointed Anami Roy as Additional Director and as an Independent Director with effect from 1 April 2019.

The company announced the non-continuation of P. Murari, Independent Director for a Second Term which expires on 31 March 2019.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 11:14 IST

