Poly Medicure acquires balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l.

-
ALSO READ
Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Poly Medicure standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2018 quarter
Jindal Poly Films Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 1790.91% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Poly Medicure has acquired the balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l., through its subsidiary Poly Medicure B.
V.
With this, Plan 1 Health now becomes the wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Medicure B. V. and in turn an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Medicure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU