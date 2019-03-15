Poly Medicure acquires balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l.

JUST IN
Poly Medicure has acquired the balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l., through its subsidiary Poly Medicure B.

V.

With this, Plan 1 Health now becomes the wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Medicure B. V. and in turn an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Medicure.

