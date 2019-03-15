Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 13 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

The duly authorised committee of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 14 March 2019 has approved the allotment of 130 Secured Redeemable Principal Protected - Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium, aggregating to Rs.13 crore.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 10:34 IST

