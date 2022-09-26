Balaji Amines starts production of DMC and PG at new plant in Solapur

Balaji Amines has received the Environmental Clearance & MPCB permission in the form of Consent to Operate for newly set up plant in MIDC, Chincholi, Solapur.

The company has started commercial production of Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC) / Propylene Carbonate (PC) and Propylene Glycol (PG) from this plant with effect from 26 September 2022 with installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA for each product.

