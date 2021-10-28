Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 120.01 points or 2.91% at 3998.97 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.14%), DLF Ltd (down 2.97%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.86%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.57%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.1%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.67%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.97%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.75%), turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 714.82 or 1.17% at 60428.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.45 points or 1.24% at 17985.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 282.11 points or 0.99% at 28252.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 74.75 points or 0.84% at 8822.66.

On BSE,992 shares were trading in green, 2188 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

