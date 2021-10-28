Power stocks soften

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 65.8 points or 1.9% at 3392.58 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, K E C International Ltd (down 5.29%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.28%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.64%),Adani Power Ltd (down 3.41%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.91%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.81%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.66%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.47%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 6.71%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.59%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 714.82 or 1.17% at 60428.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.45 points or 1.24% at 17985.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 282.11 points or 0.99% at 28252.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 74.75 points or 0.84% at 8822.66.

On BSE,992 shares were trading in green, 2188 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)