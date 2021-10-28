Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 387.09 points or 2.07% at 18333.69 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.42%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.28%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.39%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.22%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.18%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.43%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.4%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 714.82 or 1.17% at 60428.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.45 points or 1.24% at 17985.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 282.11 points or 0.99% at 28252.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 74.75 points or 0.84% at 8822.66.

On BSE,992 shares were trading in green, 2188 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

