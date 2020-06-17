Balaji Telefilms Ltd spurts 5.27%, gains for third straight session

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.9, up 5.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.5% in last one year as compared to a 15% fall in NIFTY and a 34.91% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.9, up 5.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 9937.75. The Sensex is at 33767.69, up 0.48%. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has added around 19.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Balaji Telefilms Ltd is a constituent, has added around 25.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1314.95, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

