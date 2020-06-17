Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Zuari Global Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2020.

Hitech Corporation Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 87 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 780 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 492.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2387 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 64.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6540 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd added 19.97% to Rs 16.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1956 shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd spurt 19.95% to Rs 24.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

