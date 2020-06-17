Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2020.

Orient Cement Ltd surged 12.89% to Rs 68.75 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd soared 11.00% to Rs 619.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5582 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 106.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14881 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd jumped 7.52% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8467 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 7.50% to Rs 34.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

